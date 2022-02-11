By Demola Akinyemi

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state Alhaji Yahaya Seriki has vowed to take the Kwara Central senatorial district ticket of the party from the incumbent, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe and emerge the next senator.

Seriki, who was determined to wrestle the ticket from Oloriegbe said the move became necessary in order to provide qualitative representation for the people of the area come 2023.

His posters have flooded the nooks and cranny of Ilorin, particularly Kwara Central senatorial district.

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, representing Kwara Central senatorial district under the platform of APC at the National Assembly and also Chairman, Senate Committee on Health defeated Senator Bukola Saraki during the last 2019 general elections in the state.

Alh Seriki Gambari speaking to APC members that came to receive him at the Ilorin International Airport shortly after his arrival from Abuja, said that, “the people of Kwara Central senatorial district deserve good representation in the next election and I am prepared to offer myself as alternative to the occupant of the position during the period”.

He said that, “I will definitely listen to the call to contest the election in 2023 and It’s a call to service and I will not let them down.

“I will be the best senator in this country and I will not disappoint my people”.

Seriki added, “I am very overwhelmed by the turn out of APC supporters and members who are here to welcome me at Ilorin International Airport from Abuja after my three months out of Ilorin and I will do everything possible to work with you so as to provide qualitative leadership come 2023 in the Kwara Central senatorial district.

“I travelled out of the state for three months, first of its kind for me in the last 15 to 17 years. It is my desire and commitment to give you good representation and leadership in order to bring dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people of the senatorial in the next elections…”