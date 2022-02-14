By Obas Esiedesa

With 33 percent of youths in Nigeria said to be unemployed, leading energy company, Seplat Energy Plc has charged young people in the country be creative and seek ways to earn a living outside the regular jobs.

Seplat’s Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku gave the charge in Abuja at the weekend during the graduation of 15 young Nigerians from its entrepreneurship programme in collaboration with Conversations for Change (C4C).

The figure brings to 40, the number of youth so far trained in various skills in the past two years.

The 2021 batch which includes a lawyer and an eye doctor, have been equipped to begin their business empires, which are expected to grow and flourish as well as provide support to not just them and their families, but also for communities, countries and indeed the world.

Dr. Nwachuku explained that Seplat Energy’s partnership with C4C in is a bold step taken to realising the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 1, which is the poverty eradication; in addition to the SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well Being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), and SDG 8 (Decent work and Economic Growth), as driven by the company’s CSR initiatives.

According to her, “The vision of this initiative is to create a world where young people/minds are inspired, motivated and empowered to find their niche in society and use their skills and talents in improving their societies/countries and indeed their world. In doing this, day-to-day items and wastes are converted to wealth, thus promoting a sustainable world”.

While calling on other good spirited Nigerians and companies to join the effort at reducing unemployment in the country, she said Seplat would continue to fund the training of young people with skills needed to grow their businesses and develop the economy.

In his goodwill message, Seplat Energy Plc, CEO Mr. Roger Brown, described the Conversations for Change as a long-term effort to invest in the next generation of leaders, through creating a vibrant platform for continuing information provision, dialogue, and discussions.

He added that through these and other strategies, the initiative would inspire, encourage and support young people to become active partners in the development and leadership of their communities, societies, nations and indeed the world.

“Seplat Energy aspires to be a good corporate citizen, committed to driving positive socio-economic benefits for our country and our other stakeholders, and recognising that we must continuously earn our social licence to operate. Indeed, we embed this commitment in one of the five strategic pillars that guide our approach to business: Behave responsibly and share our success”, he added.

Earlier, the President/Founder, C4C, Dr. Kechi Ogbuagu explained that the graduating 15 fellows were the second in the series, adding that C4C hopes to train another batch of 50 young people in 2022.

She said: “Our dream as Conversations for Change is to see every young person in Nigeria, in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the world at large, living his or her best life – with a sustainable means of livelihood and financially empowered. They will thus contribute to the economy and become relevant and influential members of the society and become key players in the areas of entrepreneurship, leadership and governance.

“The role the entrepreneurs play in economic development cannot be overemphasised, neither can the importance of social entrepreneurship be overstated. While entrepreneurship may create a source of livelihood for a creative entrepreneur, social entrepreneurship has the power to change the life of not just one creative entrepreneur, but the lives and living conditions of an entire community.

“Our aim, therefore, is to inspire and provide as many young people as possible with the skills required for becoming successful social entrepreneurs.”

The beneficiaries for the 2021 session are: Moyinoluwa Ajibulu (Kogi); Ruke Ejegreh (Delta); Yemisi Olarewaju (Osun); Aisha Ahmed (Edo); Indira Orbih (Anambra); Ruth Ede (Imo); John Tokula (Kogi); Rachael Bob (Rivers); Elizabeth Nyong (Cross River); Augustine Samson Tsaku (Nasarawa); Joel Glory (Kogi); Nkiru Agbarah (Abia); Anefu Lilian (Benue); Jude Elayo (Nasarawa); and Ene Adah (Benue).