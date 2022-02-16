*Task Nigerians to revive building cross-cultural relationships

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Orientation Agency, NOA, and a peace advocacy group under the aegis of Passion for Peace Initiative,PPI, Wednesday, appealed to Nigerians to shun tendencies seeking to divide the country along ethnic and religious lines.

Worried by the separatist agitations in some quarters, the duo called on well-meaning citizens to remain steadfast in their quest to see a better Nigeria, saying indivisible Nigeria was the only way the country can go.

READ ALSO:Reps probe paper leakages, cancellation of examinations by WAEC

At a joint press conference held by NOA and PPI in Abuja, representatives of both organisations reiterated the need for the unity of the country, calling on the government, organised private sector, civil society, young and old, men and women as well as everybody in the society to play active various roles in rebuilding Nigeria.

The Director-General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, speaking at the event, tagged,”One Voice Nigeria”, expressed concerns at what he referred to as “centrifugal forces and voices calling for the dysfunction of the country.”

“This is an event which the NOA is very proud to associate with, especially coming at a time like this, when all we hear are centrifugal forces and voices calling for the dysfunction of the country. One Voice Nigeria, has come out with a clarion call that we don’t have any option but to create a Nigeria we all wish to see and in honour of creating the kind of Nigeria that we all wish to see and we all wish to live in, lies with each and every one of us,”he said.

According to Abari,” Government, organised private sector, civil society, young and old, men and women, everybody has a stake first to create a peaceful society, because, without peace, there cannot be any form of national development, talk less of aspiring to attain any objective.”

“To create a society, a country that is secured so that businesses can grow, our children can go to school, our mosques and churches can be places where we will go and carry out our duties to our creator without consistently looking over our shoulders and so on, and so forth, we need a peaceful atmosphere.

“It is against this backdrop that I call on all Nigerians to emulate and carry the message of One Voice Nigeria as we move forward towards creating the kind of society that we all wish to see,” he added.

He regretted that, “As we are moving towards the elections, we will be hearing so many kinds of discordant tunes and voices”, noting that:”All these are aimed at trying to distract us from the big task of deepening our democracy, expanding the political space, bringing about an inclusive government through a free, fair and incredibly election so that at the end of the day, we will bring in a leadership that would be credible, honest, passionate about the government of the country and that benefits the entire country in all ramifications.”

On his part, the Executive Director, Passion for Peace Initiative,Amb. George Lekan, explained that his organisation was “synergizing with the NOA to raise awareness and re-orientate Nigerians (young and old) on the values of transparency, accountability, nationalism, and patriotism.”

He also said the group was working on seeing:”A Nigeria where citizens participate in government and government exists solely for the welfare and security of the people not for the self-aggrandizement of a few.”

Explaining further that: “Passion for Peace Initiative is a non-governmental organization established in 2014 to promote peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians, essentially”,he said the

One Voice Nigeria Project,a project that the organisation conceived in the outgone year,” felt the need to not only lend our voice to the ongoing abnormally in the country but to also remind our leaders and youth of today of the toil and sacrifices of our founding fathers and that we owe the future generations a duty to keep this country united, strong, viable and secured.”

He further explained that” Passion For Peace initiative advocates for a One United Nigeria, based on the principles of democracy and social justice, where fundamental human rights of every Nigerian citizen will be respected, where the rule of law shall take pre-eminence and where all Nigerians irrespective of creed or social status shall be treated equally.”

“As a body, we are concerned about the agitations from parts of the country for a split. We have seen the enormous height we can attain as a nation by being together.

“And this togetherness has brought us friendship from across the country. We have intermarried. We sit and watch soccer together without bringing down the roof. We wine and dine together celebrating each other’s breakthroughs and success stories. Our differences only become pronounced when we talk about leadership.

“Perhaps, leadership is a challenge for us as a nation. Leadership goes beyond people at the helm of affairs. It includes you and I and the ordinary Nigerians. Whatever we do in our little spaces has a ripple effect on who we are as a nation, how far we can go, and how far we will go.

“We believe that one Nigeria is possible if we can fix our leadership challenge,” he said.