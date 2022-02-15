The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation.

READ ALSO:2023: Send only technocrats to NASS, senatorial aspirant tasks Nigerians

The chamber, midway through consideration of the Committee’s report on the bill last week, stepped it down due to a “mix-up” observed by the lawmakers during plenary.

However, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), in his presentation on Tuesday, said the bill seeks to provide an effective and institutional framework for the prevention, regulation and administration of safety investigation of transportation occurrences in Nigeria, and anywhere Nigerian interest is involved or the transportation vehicle is a Nigerian carrier.

“Also, the purpose of the bill is to enable investigative activities and promote safety through the conduct of transparent, independent and objective investigations in all cases of accident involving any of the current mode of transport in the country”, Adeyemi said.

He noted that the bill’s passage and assent into law would, amongst others, facilitate quick investigation of accidents, create much safer environment and reduce death rates across the country.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill, 2021, was passed after a clause-by-clause consideration by the Committee of the Whole.