Frontline Oyo State Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi has extended his hearty and cheerful congratulations to his buddy friend, co party stalwart and associate, Honorable Minister Rotimi Chibuke Amaechi.

Tomorrow Saturday, February 5, 2022, the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuke Amaechi will step out in a royal turbanning ceremony as the Dan Amana of Daura by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, the Emir of Daura, as all roads leads to the ancient, historic city of Daura in the North West, Nigeria.

“I celebrate with you for your doggedness, your amiable love for friends, your innate love for the nation, your desire to see a better Nigeria, and i rejoice with you because you deserve this honour that has come your way at this particular time,” said Senator Adesoji Akanbi, the Okanlomo of Ibadan, in his congratulatory goodwil message to the honourable minister today.

“Indeed, the title, which is also in recognition of your contributions to Nigeria’s development, especially for your effort in bringing to life the rail sector that has been moribund for over three decades, is heart warming, having personally witnessed you at work during some of those hectic moments, at those various projects,” Akanbi added.