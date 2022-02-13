.

* Says he is a true Friend

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has described the late eldest grandson of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Premier of Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba as a true friend.

In a statement on Sunday, Senator Musa mourning his friend, said that the news of the death of the Magajin Garin Sokoto is not only shocking but devastating and a very painful one.

According to the APC Chairmanship hopeful, the demise of Danbaba is not only a tragic loss for the family and Sokoto Caliphate but the North and Nigeria in general.

Senator Musa who described the late Magajin Garin Sokoto as an embodiment of traditional and religious values stressed that his death will leave a huge void in the affairs of the Caliphate and the lives of the people of Sokoto in particular.

Recall that the late Magajin Garin Sokoto who is a grandson of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto, died in Kaduna yesterday after a brief illness.

Senator Musa in the condolence message said, “I mourn the death of my friend, the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Ahmadu Danbaba Marafa whose demise which is a shocking and painful loss, is not only for the family and Sokoto Caliphate, but the North and indeed Nigeria as a whole.

“His death will leave a huge void in the affairs of the Caliphate and the lives of the people of Sokoto in particular. He is an embodiment of traditional and religious values. Late Alhaji Hassan Danbaba was noted for his entrepreneurship and philanthropic efforts, which he pursued with zeal and utmost commitment.

“May Allah grant the soul of Alhaji Hassan Ahmadu Danbaba eternal Rest and reward your good deeds and forgive all your shortcomings. May Aljannat Firdausi be your permanent abode. Ameen.

“May Allah (SWT) to grant the family, the Sultanate, and the entire Sokoto Caliphate fortitude to bear the loss in this difficult time, and reward us all with Khair both in this world and hereafter.”

