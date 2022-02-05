... calls for competent leaders who would fight insecurity, restore economy of southeast

By Chinedu Adonu

Senator representing Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State in the Senate, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe has bemoaned the effect of insecurity in South East, saying it is a tragedy.

He lamented that the every Monday sit-at-home which has been cancelled by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has crippled the economy of the zone as hoodlums hijacked and enforce it on citizens.

While lamenting how businesses is being crippled as a result of Sit-at-home, Abaribe revealed that Nnamdi Kanu, when visited at Department of State Security, DSS denied given order for Monday sit-at-home

He made this known during the investiture ceremony of the 16th president of Enugu Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Barr, Jasper Nduagwuike, at Bon Sunshine, Presidential road, Enugu on Saturday.

“What is happening in South East is a tragedy. Every Monday people sit at home. When you go to IPOB they said they are not the one forcing it. Nobody have idea to solve it.

“When I and Ekweremadu personally visited Nnamdi Kanu at DSS detention, he said never give order for anybody to sit at home. It’s time we stop all these mess in South East and build our economy.

“Sit at home is killing the economy of South East as most business men are moving out of the South East region. Insecurity in South East is the biggest problem,” he said.

He however called for quality and competent leaders who would fight insecurity, restore the economy of the zone and turn it to the Catalonia of Spain.

“We want to turn South East into a Catalonia of Spain. We want to turn it into a hub of the world. We want to turn South East into a Baveria of Germany. In 2023, South East need a leadership that will combat insecurity and restore the economy,” he said.

