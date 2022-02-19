By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A 70-year-old man is currently on the run for allegedly raping a 17-year-old SSS2 student as the police in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi state has intensified search for him.

The man popularly known as ‘Zimbabwe’ fled Kurmin Boi village of Bogoro local government area after the story of rape spread across the area.

According to a personnel of the JTF in the area, Kabir Garba, “Zimbabwe is now at large after he committed the offence and being aware that the Police and other security operatives are now after him.

“We have also received reports that the same man had impregnated a disabled girl and run away. By the grace of God we will arrest him soon.”

Worried by the development, Executive Chairman of Bogoro LGC, Hon Iliya Habila has directed security agents to ensure that they trail and arrest ‘Zimbabwe’ and make sure that they prosecute him according to the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria