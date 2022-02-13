By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Security agents in Kaduna State have killed one terrorist and rescued a kidnapped person and his children.

Locals told journalists that the terrorist was killed when the security operatives repelled an attack at the weekend, on Hayin Gada of Shika ward in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The terrorists invaded our locality because military bombardment had intensified in Zamfara and Katsina states,” the locals said

“One of the terrorists was killed during the gun-battle with the security personnel while he was about to run away.”

“A staff of the National Animal Production Research Institute, NAPRI, Shika one Mr.Katung and his two children were rescued.”

The police were yet to react on the development.