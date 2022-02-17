If you’re still a beginner in the gym – or if you’ve tried to get in shape in the past but eventually fell off track and quit – then applying all of the steps needed to gain muscle, lose fat and transform your physique might seem very challenging at the start.

However, fitness coach Sean Nalewanyj stresses the fact that it’s those initial stages of a new program that are always the most difficult by far.

“Adopting brand new daily habits from the ground up does require real discipline and willpower to implement, but maintaining those habits once they’re already in place is a much easier task,” he explains.

Sean is a highly sought after fitness coach who provides a wealth of valuable training, nutrition and mindset advice to his subscribers on YouTube and Instagram as well as on his official website.

He believes it’s very important that people understand fitness is a skill, and that just like any skill, it gets easier and easier with experience.

It’s completely normal for consistent training in the gym and proper nutritional habits to feel tough to keep up with at first, but these things will quickly transform into a mostly automated daily routine if you just stick with it for a few weeks and months.

Sean adds, “nobody starts out with their fitness program feeling completely confident with everything that’s involved, and it’s important to remember that even the most in-shape lifters you see at the gym all went through this same learning curve as well.”

Rather than promoting quick fixes and “miracle solutions” like so many others in the fitness industry these days, Sean flat out tells his followers that they should expect some frustration when they’re just getting started. They should expect to feel overwhelmed at times and to make mistakes. This applies not just to fitness but to any area of life where one is trying to achieve a significant goal.

Sean went through these challenges himself when transforming his own body and when launching his popular supplement company RealScience Athletics, which specializes in producing science-based, clinically dosed fitness formulas.

The key is in knowing that the beginning stage of any endeavor is just a temporary phase on the way to cultivating a new skillset, and that if you’re willing to stick it out over the short term, the long term payoff will be more than worth it.