*Say purported suspension of Agunloye,Gabam not known to them

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE 36 state chairmen of the Social Democratic Party,SDP, Thursday,declared support for the leadership of Dr Olu Agunloye’s national leadership of the party.

The state chairmen,rising from a two-day retreat,convened by stakeholders to assess the progress of the party, resolved that Agunloye’s leadership as national chairman of the party has so far fared well as deserve support for continuation.

To this end,they said the purported suspension of the party’s national secretary,Alhajji Shehu Gabam,by some persons not known to the party was of no effect.

The position of the party’s state chairmen came against the backdrop of recent suspension of the duo by a faction,spearheaded by one Mr Abdul Isiaq,over alleged misconduct.

Chairman, Forum of SDP State Chairmen, Oke Idawene, speaking at a media briefing following the retreat,called on the public to disregard the purported suspension of Agunloye and Gabam.

Idawene, who is also the Delta State chairman of the party, said contrary to allegation against the leadership of Dr Agunloye by Abdul Isiaq,it has done very well,thus preparing the party to make visible impacts in the forthcoming general polls in the country.

A communique released from the retreat and signed by Oke Idawene,which was read at the briefing read by him,read:

“The forum of all the state chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) comprising 36 state chairmen and FCT state chairman met in Abuja in a 2-day retreat and announced that the state chairmen as individuals and collectively are in support of the leadership of the party under the chairmanship of Dr Olu Agunloye and Shehu Gabam as National Secretary.

“That all the state chairmen stand with and in support of the National Working Committee on its efforts to instill discipline, focus, decorum and determination to win the Party and, in particular, its recent efforts to strengthen and stabilise the party structures across the nation;

“That the forum has noted with great delight that our party has fielded candidates to contest in all the six by-elections in Ondo, Cross River, Plateau and Imo States, at the end of February this year and in the gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States in June and July, 2022;

“That the forum wishes to faithfully pledge its loyalty, support and full readiness to work with the National Working Committee under the leadership of Dr Olu Agunloye in all the Programmes of the party to win elections and bring power to the hands of social democrats for the true development of the Nigerian people.”