Scottish Councillorship Ticket: You’ve made Nigeria, Africa, women proud, Mabel Oboh celebrates Josephine Macleod

Josephine (left) and Mabel.

Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod is a woman of substance and humanitarian, who has made the African continent, Nigeria and women proud.

Mabel Oboh said this in her congratulatory message to Chief Macleod, who just clinched the Conservatives and Unionist Party ticket to run for the 2022 councillorship elections in Kirkintilloch North, East and Twacher, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Mabel Oboh, the guberneturial candidate of Africa Democratic Congress, ADC, in Edo State 2020 governorship election and current publicity consultant for Chief Rahman Owokoniran, South-West General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stated in her congratulatory message, that the ticket was a well-deserved achievement and “we are all so proud of you Josephine Oboh-Macleod.”

Mabel Oboh said: “Clinching the Conservatives and Unionist Party ticket to run for the 2022 councillorship elections in Kirkintilloch North, East and Twacher, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, establishes you as a woman of substance, an achiever who cares very much for humanity, irrespective of race, colour or gender.

“May the almighty see you through this great and wonderful opportunity. You have not only made Africa proud, especially Nigeria, but all women from every nooks and corners around the world.

“This is a very good indication that given the opportunity, women can excel positively well in politics without biasses.

“As a woman, who has gone through this lane when I was a guber candidate in Edo 2020, Nigeria, I know what this sort of achievement means to the female gender. I am so proud of you.

“Your achievement as the first woman of African descent, especially being a Nigerian, to get the Conservative ticket is a great encouragement for women around the world to come forward and be part of governance.

“I, therefore, urge the power that be in the Nigeria political scene, to emulate the Conservative party in the United kingdom when it comes to giving equal opportunity to both genders.

“They have proved that the system of ‘may the best candidate win’ works best in a democratic system.

“You are not alone on this. You have all our full support. Nigeria is proud of you. Win or lose, this is an all win for us all.”

Vanguard News