By Adeola Badru

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Oyo State have rejected the return of Mr Ajiboye Omodewu as chairman of the party in the state.

The stakeholders who rose from a meeting in Ibadan on Monday noted that there was no congress on which Omodewu could be returned as chairman of the party in the state, wondering the basis on which the National Secretariat could have issued Omodewu with a “Certificate of Return”.

They, however, vowed to use every legal means to return the party to majority of its members, to overwhelmingly return Alhaji Abubakar Adejare Gbadamosi as state Chairman of the party.

A statement signed by Senator Adebayo Adeseun, which listed other aggrieved members of the party to include Minister for Youths and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare and former Minister for Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Senator Soji Akanbi, Senator Fatai Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2019 election; Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Chairman of the Nigeria Lotteries Regulatory Commission; Professor Adeolu Akande, Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission; Dr Ismail Adewusi, Post Master General of the Federation; Hon Zach Adedeji Adelabu, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Sugar Development Council; Engr Joseph Tegbe, a gubernatorial aspirant; Dr Azeez Adedutan, former Commissioner of Health, and Hon. Wale Murphy Olatunji, Chairman, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), stated that the inauguration of Omodewu is a threat to the APC in Oyo State, saying that the enthronement of a minority group on a majority cannot stand.

The statement reads: “It will only lead the party to electoral disaster in Oyo State. The detail of what transpired on the purported State Congress of the party in Oyo State is an open book. At the stakeholders meeting held at the National Secretariat on November 4, 2021, the National Secretary declared that the purported Congress conducted on October 30 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan “was held in error” and without the knowledge nor approval of the National Chairman of the party.”

“He openly apologized to the members for the error and the meeting resolved to complete the Consensus election of a State Chairman which had produced Alhaji Gbadamosi as state Chairman.”

“The purported return of Omodewu is the climax of a reign of impunity which a tiny and minority section of the party in Oyo State in collaboration with outside forces had sought to impose on the party ahead of the 2023 general elections. As such illegalities have always been, it will definitely fail.”

“The stakeholders resolved to use every legal means to reclaim the mandate given to Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi led State Executive and establish a party leadership that represents the wish of majority members of the party in Oyo State.”

“What we are witnessing is a temporary distraction that would test our commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law. We will not fail the test.”

“There are attempts to exploit sentiment to rally support for the illegitimate Omodewu executive. We commend our members who have spurned the early morning visits and calls to woo and hoodwink them to support the illegitimate executive.”

“The clandestine visit, calls and blackmail will continue. We are convinced that our history of commitment to democratic principles which have always been on display in Oyo State will make all such nefarious efforts come to nought.

“We implore all members of the party in the state to remain calm and law abiding. Every legal means would be employed to return the party to the overwhelming majority of members who have expressed their preferred leadership through the democratic process enshrined in the Constitution of the party.”

“Other subscribers to the resolutions include members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Hon Olumide Ojerinde, Hon George Akintola and Hon Jide Olatunbosun. They also include three former Secretaries to the State Government, Alhaji (Oloye) Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, Alhaji Waheed Olajide and Alhaji Olalekan Alli. Others are former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Gunju Ojo, Hon Yekini Popoola and Hon Abass Aleshinloye, both former Chairmen of the Association of Chairmen of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).”

“Mr Gbenga Olayemi, former Chairman of the Oyo State Youth Council, Hon. Bimbo Adepoju, former Chairman of Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Hon. Lasun Adebunmi, former State Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD), Alhaji Isiaka Alimi and Hon. Lekan Adeyemo, both former Deputy State Chairmen, APC, the State Zonal Leaders of APC as represented by Pa. Olorode and Chief Kunle Sanda. Others include Chief Sola Ogunbode and Hon. Kola Olabiyi, Hon. Folake Olunloyo Oshinowo, Hon. Saheed Fijabi, Hon. Nureni Adisa, all former members of House of Representatives,” the statement said.

