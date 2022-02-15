.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ogiyan of Ejigbo, in Osun state, Oba Omowinuola Oyeyode, on Monday pleaded with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to save the community from land-grabbers.

The monarch made the appeal while receiving the Governor, who was on a tour of Ede Federal Constituency to meet party members, at his palace in Ejigbo.

He said some wealthy people in positions of authority have grabbed lands belonging to commoners and have even encroached into government land, charging the Governor to intervene in the situation before it escalates into a full-blown crisis.

Some people have been encroaching on the masses land and mortgaging it, under the guise of possessing a non-existing certificate of occupancy. We don’t want any trouble because the issues have almost escalated into a full-blown crisis.

We want the Governor to approve C of O for those grabbing lands so we can demarcate their boundaries. They are rich and influential. But the government is the only one that can help the ordinary man from being cheated.

Someone is even claiming to own 10,000 hectares of land within this town, help us enact a law to check the activities of such land-grabbers.

He commended Governor Oyetola for revamping the General Hospital and other primary health centres in the town but sought deployment of personnel to make healthcare accessible to the masses.

The Governor, who had earlier received, received some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Awo, Egbedore local government area, said he was at the palaces in Awo and Ejigbo for royal blessings, expressing satisfaction at the warmth reception he has been given by the people of the state, particularly since the commencement of the strategic engagement tour.

He lauded the defectors for taking a bold step to defect to the ruling party just as he assured them of equal opportunity and treatment.

Governor Oyetola who urged the members of the party to troop out in large numbers on Saturday for the party’s primary, noted that with God on his side, he was confident of victory as there’s no need of changing the winning team.

