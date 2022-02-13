By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, grandson of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello , the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of defunct Northern Nigeria, slumped and was pronounced dead in Kaduna.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that Danbaba, who was the traditional title holder of Magajin Garin Sokoto, slumped in Kaduna Hotel and died yesterday.

A source said Kaduna State Government had prepared for the corpse to be flown to Sokoto where he would be buried in the ancestral Hubbare, a royal compound that has a cemetery specially preserved for legendary Sheikh Othman Danfodio and his descendants.

The source said Danbaba, one of the kingmakers in Sokoto Caliphate, “ was not only one of the most influential northerners, but also the Head of Sokoto kingmakers.

“He was in Kaduna to condole with another influential northerner, Lt .General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), a former NSA, who, recently, lost his elder brother.

“After the condolence visit, Danbaba checked into his hotel in Kaduna. Just before he slumped in the hotel room and died at about 11.30am, he had dressed up, preparatory to meeting General Gusau in his house for two of them to head back to Abuja.”

Vanguard News Nigeria