L-R: Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos State Governor,Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu,Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai and Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN at the Signing of Bills Regulating Real Estate Transactions in Lagos State and two others, at Lagos House, Ikeja on Monday,PHOTO: LASRERA.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, sworn in Mr. Ope George and Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola as Special Advisers on Public-Private Partnerships and Agriculture, Rice Mill Initiative, respectively.

Sanwo-Olu, at the swearing-in of the two special advisers at the Executive Chamber, Lagos House, Ikeja, also signed three bills into law, which are: Law regulating the real estate transactions in Lagos State; law to provide for the registration of Cooperative Societies in Lagos State; and law to regulate ownership, licensing and sales of pets and to prohibit and restrict people from having in custody dangerous animals in public places.

On the newly sworn in special advisers, the governor, said George and Fashola would add value to the system from the their wealth of experience.

“We believe this addition to our cabinet will further strengthen our ability to deliver all that we promised our citizens because we need people in strategic positions.

“We need people that have sufficient authority to be able to dispense their responsibilities,” he said.

On the newly assented bills, the Governor said would strengthen government and citizens’ engagement and relationships and for residents of the state to continue to live in an atmosphere where the rule of law is enshrined for people and to know what is expected of them.

The governor said the law to regulate the real estate transactions in the state will help to protect the citizens, the unsuspecting residents who fall prey to many real estate professionals, adding that the law will also help players in the real estate sector to know what is expected of them and for government to be able to track who is doing what in the sector.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the law to provide for the registration of cooperative societies in the state will make it easy to regulate the operations of thousands of cooperative societies in the state for harmonious cooperation.

The Governor also noted that the law regulating the ownership, licensing and sales of pets, prohibiting and restricting people from having in custody dangerous animals in public places, would further strengthen all the deliverables in the Ministry of Agriculture, especially issues that have to do with pets and animals.

Access to safe water

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, LASWARCO, in collaboration with WaterAid Nigeria under the leadership of its Country Director, Evelyn Mere has embarked on a study tour of the National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO) Zambia, in furtherance of its efforts to improve service delivery by the water and wastewater utilities.

Executive Secretary of LASWARCO, Mrs. Funke Adepoju, said the study tour to NWASCO which is reputed as a world-class regulator of water supply and sanitation services became expedient in view of the need to strengthen the institutional capacity of LASWARCO for WASH regulation in Lagos State for supervisory oversight of the Service Provider (LWC) in a manner that will improve service delivery and pave the way for significant and sustainable engagement in water supply and wastewater management while protecting the interests of consumers.

“Regulatory effectiveness is a core driver of improved water and sanitation services. Active regulation involves incremental change, extensive consultation, and testing.

“As a Commission, we have a mandate under the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law (2017) to protect consumers interests regarding quality, price, and reliability of services provided by both the public and private operators, to review standards of performance of services towards license utilities, set tariffs, develop guidelines or provision of WASH facilities, establish and enforce standards for water supply or sanitation services with the aim of ensuring that water supply and sewerage services are properly carried out without compromising vital ecosystems.”

Adepoju, noted that the ever-increasing population of the state has undoubtedly put intense pressure on the institutions providing basic social services in the state, stressing that the state government would spare no effort in providing affordable and equitable access to clean and safe drinking water for all residents by the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

She added that the administration was particularly committed to the wellbeing of residents and protecting the environment as enshrined in the health and environment component of the THEMES Agenda.