By Lawani Mikairu

Santos Aviation limited, providers of maintenance and interior refurbishing services for government and privately owned aircraft, is to host the first Federal Aviation Administration FAA of the United States repair station in the country .



A release signed by Engineer Segun Adesanya, General Manager of Santos Aviation, disclosed that the company will be hosting ” a diamond-studed lunch featuring FAA part 145 repair station.”

According to Engr Adesanya, the event which will be on Thursday February 24, 2022 will feature keynote address by Capt Hans Kraus Adesanya also explained that his agents and employees have “professional and technical licenses issued by the FAA of the United States to provide services on American made and American registered aircraft”.



He further disclosed that services provided by Santos include aircraft /airline seat covers upgrade, carpet binding and surging, galleys, lavatory, panels and PSU. others include refurbishing and sewing services.



He noted that aviation sector in the country has great potential for growth which will result in more job training for the youth.



“The growth will provide significant opportunities for profitable joint venture relationships for the public and privately Nigerian entities. Santos Aviation is very much interested in joint venture relationships,” Adesanya noted.