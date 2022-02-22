Mr. Jongseok Kim

To continue its long-term operations in Nigeria while sustaining its positive contribution and investment to the Nigerian economy, the global shipbuilding giant, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) of Korea has appointed Mr. Jongseok Kim as the new Managing Director of its Nigerian subsidiary, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) Limited.

Kim takes over from Mr. Jejin Jeon, who has been appointed to take further responsibilities in SHI Korea as Head of Marketing Planning Team, which oversees all sales strategy of SHI’s shipbuilding and offshore oil and gas business.

Jeon, who had played pivotal role in bringing Samsung Heavy Industries operation into Nigeria in 2011, had achieved many great feats, including the successful completion of Egina Project, construction of the world- class fabrication and integrated yard in Nigeria as well as the delivery of the EGINA FPSO. SHIN recently celebrated its 10th year in business and has remained tenacious even in the face of adversity.

In a statement to employees, Jeon stated his confidence that Kim, the new Managing Director of SHIN would lead SHIN to next stages of growth and ultimately benefit Nigeria as a whole.

As a professional expert in the oil and gas industry with a Bachelor of Science in Naval Engineering, Kim had occupied key positions in the operations, planning, execution, and completion of Samsung Heavy Industries’ wide variety of shipbuilding and offshore projects as Project Director, Contract Manager, and Warranty Engineer for over 26 years.

He also recently held position as the Project Director of widely celebrated ‘Coral FLNG Project’- Africa’s very first Floating FLNG Facility that was entirely built and executed by SHI for the Italian oil and gas company, Eni.

According to a statement issued by the company, Kim started his career at SHI in 1995 and served as topside project manager and contract manager for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and EPCI executed in Floating LNG offshore plant project (Shell Prelude).

Kim was especially lauded for conducting an impeccable project management as the Project Director of the Coral FLNG Project for achieving sail-away in contractual milestones, despite COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In his opening remarks to employees, Kim stated his excitement and joy for coming to Nigeria. He explained the need to operate as ‘One team’ with everyone contributing to the success of the company in Nigeria.

He pointed out that the recent settlement with the joint venture partner, LADOL, is a new beginning for the company and that the future seems promising for SHIN and its joint venture company SHI-MCI with many potential projects in line.

“Samsung’s commitment and investment in Nigeria is ongoing and I intend to remain focused in resuming full operation at SHI-MCI Yard, to carry out various business activities in not only offshore fabrication, but also FPSO repair/alterations and other potential businesses. This will also ensure SHIN is able to continue to make positive contribution to the Nigerian economy and the society,” Kim explained.

He also stated that in order to achieve the goal, the support of the relevant ministries and its regulatory agencies is crucial. He further went on to thank the Federal Government of Nigeria and its agencies who played a decisive role in the settlement with their joint venture partner and for their continued invaluable support , emphasizing his belief that the relationship will only grow stronger.

SHIN expressed its eagerness to begin the new phase of SHIN under Kim’s leadership paired with his experience, expertise, drive, and passion. The new Managing Director of SHIN, Kim indeed will be a key asset in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.