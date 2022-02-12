Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative (SAMI), on Saturday 12th February, joined Nigerians and foreigners to participate in the 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The health Non Profit Organization seeks to raise funds as well as increase awareness for Sickle Cell Anaemia disease, through the wide participation of the Marathon.

Executive Director and Founder of SAMI, Toyin Ibidunni Adesola, via her Social Media handles had earlier, appealed to family, friends, colleagues, admirers and the general public, to come and support it’s initiative by donating money as gift of love towards their numerous projects.

According to her, “living with a chronic condition like sickle cell disease can be challenging, physically and most especially mentally. Personally, I know what it means to need not only to battle with the physical complications the disorder brings but also the mental one”.

READ ALSO: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/breaking-ethiopian-ulfata-deresa-wins-access-bank-lagos-city-marathon/amp/

“I was blessed not only have with a faith to hold on, but the needed support financially and morally too. Many don’t have that opportunity. That is why this Saturday, to coincide with the Lagos Marathon, I will not only be running the Lagos 10km Wheel Chair Style to raise funds to support people with sickle cell, but for every kilometre I clock throughout this month, I aim to raise a minimum of N20,000.”

“I therefore, call on my friends, family, colleagues, admirers, the general public to come support Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative, SAMI, by giving your gift of love in N2,000, N3,000, N5,000, N10,000, and above, to help that one person find the opportunity to dream the dream of hope and victory”.