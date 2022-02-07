Mane

By Emmanuel Okogba

For Sadio Mane, the newest CAF Africa Cup of Nations champion, who is not a newcomer to winning trophies, last night’s triumph over Egypt at the Paul Biya stadium was the icing on the cake.

Although Mane has enjoyed success in club football with Liverpool, the same cannot be said when it comes to his outings with the Terranga Lions. League titles and Champions League wins are what every footballer look up to in club football. Having tasted all of that and now the once upon a time elusive AFCON title, Mane arrives at the verdict that, for him, an AFCON title is more important.

The 29 years old forward scored the decisive penalty – a bold decision to step up for such a crucial kick having missed one at the early stages of the game- after both teams failed to find a way past each others defence line for all of the 120 minutes offered.

“I won the Champions League and some other trophies. But this is the special one for me. This is the most important” Mane said in a quote obtained from Goal.

Senegal’s win maintained the record of teams winning the title for the first time at the third time of asking. Led by Aliou Cisse as captain, Senegal reached the final for the first time in 2002 and lost to Cameroon. Their second attempt came in 2019 led by Cisse, but as a coach. Although they dominated the game, they somehow were not able to reply a 2nd minute strike by Baghdad Bounedjah. Also for the record, Senegal became the 15th team to hoist the trophy.

Despite scoring just three goals, he was crowned the player of the tournment.

Sadio Mane and his compatriots have the same Egypt that has Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah standing in their path as they attempt to qualify for their 3rd World Cup in Qatar.

