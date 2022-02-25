By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has tasked the Federal Government to “step-up and double” its efforts towards the total evacuation of Nigerians caught in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This is as the organisation condemned Russia’s military attacks against its Southwest neighbour, warning that the situation could undermine global security.

READ ALSOFresh Benue killings: BYF urges Buhari to tag rampaging Fulani herdsmen terrorist group

CDD’s Executive Director, Idayat Hassan said these in a statement titled, ‘CDD Calls on Nigeria, African States to Step Up Evacuation Efforts’ in Abuja on Friday.

According to Hassan, “CDD calls on Nigeria and fellow African countries to step up evacuation efforts for citizens caught in the conflict.

“Nigeria particularly has a sizeable number of students in Ukraine. They must not be left alone in this dire situation of conflict.”

The group also called on world leaders to collectively stand up to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and force him to end this needless war.

She said, “This invasion has to be brought to an end quickly, and the sovereignty of Ukraine restored. For that to be achieved, a new phase of sustained pressure is required to make Putin blink and retrace his steps.

“The raft of economic sanctions, which have been imposed by the United States and its Western allies is a good starting point. However, Russia must be made to feel the pressure so that it can rethink this violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“If left to go on unchallenged, Russia will come away with the impression that its military capability gives it the right to bully and ride roughshod over any of its less powerful neighbours.

“Russia’s actions amount to an egregious violation of the rights of the people of Ukraine, who have now been put in the path of danger and death on account of bombs, missiles, and other deadly weapons being fired at them,” Hassan said.