Russia Restricts Flights of Airlines of 36 Countries in Response to Bans on Air Travels

Over the weekend, Western countries initiated new sanctions against Russia in connection with the Russian operation in Ukraine.

European Union banned any Russian aircraft from landing, taking off, or flying over the territory of the EU.



Russia, as a response to a ban the European states placed on the operation of flights of Russian aircraft, has limited the operation of flights via the airlines of 36 states, the Federal Air Transport Agency said.



“In accordance with the norms of international law, as a response to the ban of European states on the operation of flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia, a restriction has been introduced on the operation of flights by the air carriers of 36 states,” the message says.

Flights from these countries can be performed with a special permit issued by the Federal Air Transport Agency or the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and on 24 February Russia launched a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine.

In an address to citizens, Putin said that the circumstances “require decisive and immediate action,” as the Donbass republics asked for help.

In turn, the Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces did not launch any strikes on the cities of Ukraine: military infrastructure was disabled by high-precision means.

In response, Western countries have imposed anti-Russian sanctions. Many EU countries announced the decision to close the airspace for Russian aircraft.

SPUTNIK

Vanguard News Nigeria