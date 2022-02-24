Abramovich

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has been barred from living in Britain ever again following his suspected ties with the Russian government led by Vladimir Putin.

Also a Russian, Abramovich has not been seen at Chelsea’s home game at Stamford Bridge for months, as per Daily Mail

The billionaire who took control at Chelsea in 2003 withdrew his application for a British Tier 1 investor visa in 2018, after reported delays in his application following criticism of Russian oligarchs in the wake of the Salisbury poisonings.

Senior security sources have now said it is unlikely he will ever be allowed to live in Britain again.

Abramovich pictured with Putin

Immigration officials, according to reports, are under instructions to make it impossible for him to base himself in the UK. He owns a £125million mansion near Kensington Palace.

British MPs named him as one of 35 oligarchs enabling Putin’s ‘kleptocracy’ as identified by Russia’s opposition leader, Alexei Navalny – an accusation Abramovich vehemently denies.

His acquisition of Chelsea changed the club’s fortune from being a mediocre mid-table team to Champions of the world – a title they recently won in the United Arab Emirates.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, on Tuesday, in the Commons read out a list that had Abramovich’s name alongside Arsenal investor Alisher Usmanov.

Vanguard News Nigeria