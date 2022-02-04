.

By Chioma Obinna

Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic in partnership with Kimberly- Clark and Daraju Industries Limited has committed to providing a supply of hygiene and sanitary kits for 300 schoolgirls of Girls Junior Secondary School, Marina, Lagos, every month.

The President of the club, Rtn. Mamta Debroy said this is part of the Project Ominira, which means freedom in yaroba and is aimed at empowering the girl child under the Rotary International Focus Area – Disease Prevention and Treatment.

She said the club took the fierce initiative to empower the girl child and create awareness about feminine hygiene as well as taking the initiative to provide support for 300 girl-children to stay clean and understand the importance of hygiene in everyday life.

Rtn Debroy said this is especially during those days when the girls are most prone to infection and in turn suffer from various diseases, which may lead to long term suffering and unhealthy motherhood and adversely affect generations to come.

“Ominira is one of Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic’s Flagship projects, which is a rollover project from the Rotary year 2018-2019, but in the current Rotary year, the club has taken up the project more aggressively under the leadership of President Rtn. Mamta Debroy, Secretary Rtn. Kisshor Bendre and the project is very efficiently led by Project leader Rtn. Shweta Srivastava, where the club has committed to providing a supply of hygiene and sanitary kits for 300 girl child every month at Girls Junior Secondary School, Simpson Street, Marina Lagos.”

She said the club remains committed to serving to change lives, which is why it believes that empowering the girl child starts with empowering them with good health.

She appreciated Kimberly- Clark and Daraju Industries Limited for sponsoring the project, adding that without their support, the club’s vision to empower the girl child with health and hygiene would not have been possible.

