Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s relationship is completely fractured, with the forward believing his manager is out of his depth according to a new report.

The German was brought in to turn the Red Devils’ season around following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but United have endured another series of disappointing results and sit fifth in the Premier League, with tensions said to be building in the dressing room.

Rangnick does not have the support of the squad’s ‘leading heavyweights’, notably Portugal international Ronaldo, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The relationship between the player and manager is now said to be ‘completely fractured’, with United struggling to cement a place in the top four.

AS claim that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner believes Rangnick does not have the ability to manage United and is out of his depth at Old Trafford.

And to make matters worse, Rangnick is said to have angered Ronaldo further last Friday, after he accused the forward of not performing in front of goal.

Ronaldo is the club’s top scorer this season but has failed to register a goal in the last five league games and Rangnick appears to be unhappy with his performances.

The 37-year-old has not hesitated to show his frustrations this season either, with his most recent outburst coming against Burnley last week.

Rangnick dropped Ronaldo to the bench in favour of Edinson Cavani midweek but the Portugal international was brought on as a second-half substitute at Turf Moor.

The forward made little impression after replacing Cavani in the 66th minute and after United only managed to scrape a point against rock-bottom Burnley, he stormed straight down the tunnel.

Other attempts from elsewhere in the dressing room have been made to undermine Rangnick and his coaching staff.

Last week it was claimed that some United players refer to Rangnick’s No 2, Chris Armas, as Ted Lasso – the hapless coach in an Apple+ TV series.

However, despite a tempestuous relationship with the manager, Ronaldo is said to be happy living with his family in Manchester and reportedly has no plans to move.

