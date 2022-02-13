Romeo WJ

Adokiye Fubara David West Horsfall, who is popularly known as Romeo Without Juliet, is an underlining example of how much talent Nigerian youths are armed with.

Romeo WJ for short is one of the hugely talented and popular skit makers and stand-up comedians in Nigeria. Stand-up comedy is gradually becoming an industry within the Nigerian entertainment industry, with the Rivers State-born act, known by the stage name ‘Aboli’, at the foremost front of it.

With the determination to harness the innate talent he discovered back in his university days, Romeo WJ is showing this generation of youth the way to harvest God-given talent and make a fortune from it.

Romeo WJ overcame the stereotype associated with what is usually perceived as a bleak future for comedy in the country and gradually walked his way into stardom and fame.

Though he started on the shoulders of those who have gone ahead of him in the sector such as his mentor, Basket Mouth, the entertainer who comes from a family of six, now makes box office-quality of regular skits, even right from in his early days.

Romeo WJ was mentored and he is inadvertently motivating young and talented Nigerians who may have read his story and hold a knack for entertainment. More so, the rate of youth unemployment in the country is becoming a blessing in disguise, as the situation has pushed many to discover their God-given ability and the Nigerian comedy is a testament to the droves of talents.

“The gift of once hands is what opens greatness. I followed my gifts even more due to the system in Nigeria,” Romeo WJ said in a recent interview.

“I ventured into skit-making thought inspired by my mentor and Boss Basket Mouth. My first skit was “Itubo” on YouTube which also got trending on terrestrial tv stations, then I started creating 15sec skits on Instagram than on Facebook too. And we are here today still kicking by grace”, said Romeo WJ.

Romeo WJ, also known as Aboli started small but he has obviously not remained there. Two years after he started skit-making professionally, he was signed to the Kingsnation in 2018 after the label owner, Aaron Samuel, spotted the craft in him.

“The label was my start-up point of growth, it gave me an avenue to express my craft and face the world ahead. I run my own production house in Lagos called JOcKER’S HOUSE registers with the co-operate affairs commission in Nigeria”, Romeo WJ