Richway Microfinance Bank, one of the Nigeria’s most respected financial institutions, has kicked off celebrations to mark its 5th anniversary in Nigeria. The kick-off event was held on Monday, January 24 at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos with a number of key follow up initiatives to mark this anniversary.

Richway MFB was established in August 2006 and commenced operations in January 2017. Over the years, the Bank has become one of Nigeria’s leading microfinance banks.

With a defined business model focused on customer segments across retail banking, Richway Mfb is now positioned to deliver simpler, smarter service to all its customers. The Bank has relied on technology to enhance its customer service, maintain a reliable banking platform and the roll out of new products especially in the retail space.

Richway Mfb continues to showcase successes of its transformation which include the launch of new innovative products which are Richway quick credit online loans, Internet Banking, Richway Mobile Banking App on Androp and I-phones.

Speaking at the kick-off event, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Mr. Adenrele Oni, said “Five years is no easy feat for any institution and I am proud to be a part of this milestone achievement at Richway Mfb. While we will celebrate our past achievements, this milestone also signals the start of our legacy for the next five years. This year will be about showcasing who we are as an organization – a responsive corporate citizen to our communities and a champion for sustainability and social innovation.”

Showing their appreciation, the bank’s customers showered praises on the bank and its management for their support and reliability over the years.

Richway MFB achievement in the past few years has resulted in the Bank wining six top awards such as Microfinance bank of the year 2018, Most trusted microfinance bank of the year 2019, SME microfinance bank of the year the year 2019, Africa’s most innovative microfinance bank of the year 2020, Best in class microfinance bank of the year 2020, Best SME support bank of the year 2021.

The event was well attended by customers including dignitaries who have been part of the bank’s success story.