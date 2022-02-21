Summon BPE, NOGFZA, Others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee has resolved to publish the names of some ministries, departments and agencies of government in the oil and gas free zone that have defaulted in the responsibility to generate revenue.

The committee also summoned the heads of the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE), Nigeria Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (NOGFZA) the Standard organization of Nigeria (SON) for explanation on the issue.

The report of revenue loss was contained in the audit queries issued by the office of the Auditor General for the Federation upon which the House Committee was meeting.

To this end, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Wole Oke at a session, on Monday, directed the clerk to publish the audit queries from the office against the defaulting agencies in three national dailies.

Oke said that asituation where the agencies of government will keep abdicating on their responsibility to general revenue for the government which seeks for foreign loans cannot be tolerated.

He said that the country keeps suffering the loss of revenue through non issuance of receipts for payments made to Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, Fraudulent practices on issuance of Certificates of Acceptance on Capital Allowances by the Inspectorate Division of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

“We have invited all the regulators. Federal Ministry of Industry, Oil and Gas Free zone Authority, Onne, Standard Organisation of Nigerian and they are supposed to appear today. But they are not here. All the companies listed by the regulators, some of them are here, but the regulators are not here.

“From the evidences presented by these companies, we discovered that a company’s capital allowances rose from N4 billion to N33 billion within a year and they brought the certificate here for us to see. We called ministry of Industry to come and confirm whether they issued the certificate or not. If you issued a certificate for a foreign asset, an asset acquired outside the country, at least, there will be import duty, there will be receipt. Ministry of Industry, did you inspect the asset before you issued certificate of N33 billion? Those are the questions we are asking ministry of industry to come and answer. They have refused to come.

“Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority collected money in dollars from licensees and refused to issue receipt to them. All the licensees that have appeared before this panel said they were not issued receipts. Oil and gas Freee Zone, come and tell Nigerians why you did not issue them receipts and where is our money? The Minister of Finance has said severally that we will continue to borrow money to finance our budget because we have revenue gaps and because we are unable to collect the revenue we should have collected.

“The parliament cannot fold its arms. The difference between tax evasion and tax avoidance is very narrow. So, our ruling is that I want us to publish all the queries in three national dailies and all the regulators concerned and licensees who made allegations that they paid XYZ,” Oke said.

The chairman ruled that the Director General of the Bureau for Public Enterprises must appear in person to answer queries issued against his agency with the Certificate of Acceptance for Capital Allowance.

