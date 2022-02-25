By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

St. Maria Goretti Old Girls Association, SMAGOGA, yesterday, appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to return the school to the Catholic Church, which originally owned it before it was taken over by the government after the civil war to engender national integration.

National President of the association, Ojeme Ewhrudjakpo, made the appeal in Benin City on the occasion of the commissioning/handing over of three projects and presentation of awards and scholarships to students of the school by the old girls.

As a way of encouraging skills acquisition and development, the association donated a 60-seater capacity hairstyling skill acquisition centre; 30-seater capacity skill acquisition sewing centre and a counselling unit, which were commissioned alongside scholarship to six students of the school.

Ewhrudjakpo, who was represented by Mrs. Celestina Aletor, commended Obaseki for his giant strides in repositioning the education sector in the state, adding: “We wish to appeal for the return of St. Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School to the Catholic mission. This will in no small way enhance the education of the girl child in Edo State.”

Earlier in her welcome address, chairman, SMOGAGA, Justice Glady Olotu said the projects were a continuous one and would impact lives greatly.

In his goodwill message, Deputy Governor of Edo State, represented by Mrs. Faith Irabor, thanked SMAGOGA for complementing government efforts in the education sector.

