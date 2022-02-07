By Nwabueze Okonkwo

It was a gathering of Igbo intellectuals from various parts of Igbo land in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, at the launching of a book titled: History of Igboland, a re-appraisal of the origin of Onicha Ado N’idu, written by former Delta State Commissioner of Police, Onwa Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba.

The keynote speaker, Prof. UD Anyanwu said: “On the origin of Onicha/Igbos, obviously and understandably, the issue of Igbo origins generally or the Onicha had been controversial in the works of scholars, politicians and other stakeholders.

“The theme includes Onitsha Tradition and the Onicha Ado n’Idu origins, the land, people and antiquity of Igbo kingship institution as well as the Oru and Osu caste system, and the lamentable unacceptable place of the Igbo in Nigeria. The chief launcher, Chief Chuck Nduka-Eze(IsamaAjie of Asaba) who launched the book with N1 million, emphasized that the least Ndigbo want in Nigeria today is a president of Igbo extraction in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, adding that it should not be negotiable at all.

“Nigeria puts Igbos down and that is why Nigeria is down. Until Igbos are recognised and given their proper place in the country, the country may remain without focus.”

Among the Igbo intellectuals who graced the ceremony were the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr. Walter Emerole; Keynote speaker, Prof. U. D. Anyanwu; Book reviewer, Prof. Johncliff Nwadike; Special lecturer, Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Simon Okeke, Commissioner for Information C. Don Adinuba and many other dignitaries.

