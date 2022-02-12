Governor Seyi Makinde

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Students Union Government, SUG, of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, yesterday called on the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde to reconsider the idea of renaming the institution to Ladoke Akintola University, LAU, Ogbomoso, saying the institution has generated enough goodwill in its 30 years of existence.

It said the institution had produced a lot of different icons and reputable individuals in Nigeria and overseas, urging Governor Makinde to retain the name and legacy of Ladoke Akintola.

In an open letter to the governor, jointly signed by the SUG President and Public Relations Officer, PRO, Anuoluwa Adeboye and Michael Love Gabriel, respectively which was made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the state capital, the union said changing of the name of the school would do more harm than good to the image of the institution.

It believed that it would cause more distractions and even sabotage most of the governor’s salient efforts in the continuous development of the institution.

According to the statement, LAUTECH as it were, has started operating as a conventional university lately. Courses such as Marketing, Economics, Business Management has commenced earlier on. On Monday, February 7, 2022, NUC visited our dear institution, LAUTECH, for the proposed Departments of English and Literacy studies, Philosophy, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Sociology, and History.

“They all came to study the university’s preparedness to commence the new programmes. Hence, there is no need to hide under the so-called change to conventional university as this doesn’t have any effect on the name.

“A case study is Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT, which is offering some of these conventional university courses yet retained her technology name. Further investigations revealed that ESUT is offering Law as a course and doesn’t affect or warrant their change of name in any sense. Why then do we have to opt for a change of name?” The students’ union asked.

The SUG then urged the governor to look inwardly and see to the better recommendation of more ways in which the institution can progress further.