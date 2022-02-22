.

Chief of Staff and Chairman of the Niger State Infrastructure Committee, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara has urged residents to monitor and support all developmental infrastructural work done by the government in their areas.

Chief made the call while on an inspection visit to some roads under construction in Maikunkele, Anguwan Daji, Tayi-Abbatoir, Maitumbi and House of Assembly Office Extension in Minna.

The Chief of Staff asserted that the essence of the road inspection is to monitor the progress of work done by contractors, detect abnormalities on each work as well as listen to the challenges faced by the contractors with an aim to proffer solutions to such challenges while expressing optimism that most of the construction shall be completed before the rain sets in.

Alh. Balarabe revealed that all contractors handling numerous projects in the State have been fully mobilised and are back on sites to ensure speedy completion of all contracts stressing that the Infrastructure Committee and the government of Abubakar Sani Bello will hold contractors and government representatives on sites responsible for any compromise or negligence detected.

He commended Anguwan Daji residents for putting communal efforts in excavating the drain for the projects in their area to be completed on schedule while advising principal resident engineers to ensure due process and standards are strictly adhered to by contractors.

Also speaking after the inspection, the State’s Commissioner for Works, Malam Mamman Musa, assured that his Ministry will continue to monitor the progress of work done in various places in line with Abubakar Sani Bello’s policy of transparency and accountability.

Commissioners of Finance, Information and Permanent Secretaries of Planning, Works and Finance were part of the supervision tour.

All the inspected roads contracts and the House of Assembly Extension Office have reached 45 to 85% completion and are due to be fully completed by March and April ending for commissioning.

The contracts inspected today are handled by Rajab, Bean Town, Afrion construction companies.