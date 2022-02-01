.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has called on relevant authorities to ensure that investigation into the murder case of Hanifa Abubarkar was thoroughly and logically done to apprehend everyone involved.

The House also said the case should be given the urgency and necessary justice it deserved such that the punishments will serve as a deterrent to others with similar motives.

The House made the call while considering a motion on the subject matter presented at the plenary by Hon. Kabiru Idris.

It will be recalled that Abubakar, a 5-year-old pupil of Nobel Kids school at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa Local Government area of Kano state, was abducted on the 4th of December 2021 by her teacher Abdulmalik Mohammad Tanko who demanded a ransom of N6,000,000.

She was later to be killed after the ransom had been paid.

In his motion, Idris said “I wish to call the attention of this honourable house to a tragic incident that occurred in Kano State on the 20 of January 2021.

“Security operatives comprising of the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Security Services arrested one Abdulmalik Tanko and two others who kidnapped and murdered five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil of Nobel Kids school at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa Local Government area of Kano state.

“Hanifa was abducted on the 4th of December 2021 by her teacher Abdulmalik Mohammad Tanko who demanded a ransom of N6,000,000.

“He received this money but went ahead to kill her, a devastating situation that shocked the entire people of Kano state and the nation at large.

“Mr Speaker, Sir, a child was abducted and murdered by someone who is supposed to be her protector and a custodian of national assets specifically, our children, our future nation builders.

“We need to checkmate this situation as such occurrences further highlight the security challenges faced by our nation. For school children to be rendered unsafe, innocent souls subject to being kidnapped and killed is disgraceful and worrisome”.

Adopting the motion, the House commended the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the security agencies for doing due diligence in the operation and dispensation of justice.

The House was also urged by the mover of the motion to constitute a delegation to visit and condole with the family of the deceased and the entire people of Kano state.

It mandated its committees on Justice, Human Rights, Civil Societies & Development Partners to ensure compliance to the resolution.

