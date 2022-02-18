…say it ‘ll improve capacity for goods production

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has commended the Federal government for introducing 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The House said the policy will improve Nigeria’s capacity to produce good for its population and the markets in sub sharan Africa.

It will be recalled that on Monday, January 3, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) commenced implementation and subsequent disbursement of a total sum of N23.20 billion to 28 Companies whose projects were selected for funding in the maiden batch of its newly introduced 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) initiative.

The policy which was geared towards the funding of manufacturing companies that meet the specified requirements as stipulated on the policy, is designed to help reverse the nation’s over-reliance on importation by creating an ecosystem that targets and supports the right projects with the potential to transform

and catalyze the productive base of the economy.

Considering a motion titled “Need to Sustain the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP)”, presented by Hon. Chris Azubogu representing Nnewi federal Constituency of Anambra State at Thursday plenary, the House called for the sustenance of the policy.

On his motion, Azubogu said “the policy will support the Economic Development Agenda of the House of Representatives and ensure an increase in economic activities by increasing production of goods and services as well as creating

employment for the teeming population.

“The first cycle of the PPP witnessed 243 applications valued at N321.06 billion and spread over key sectors including agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and services sectors, and the maiden disbursement, which was valued at N23.20 billion, comprised 14 in the manufacturing sector, 12 in the

agricultural sector, and in the healthcare sector.

“The policy will improve the capacity of Nigeria to produce goods for its population and Sub Saharan Africa market especially as well as protect the country from being a dumping ground for substandard products.

“The programme, if well implemented, will contribute immensely to Industrialization, increase capacity to create employment for the teeming youth and improve revenues through exports and reduced importation of goods, thereby improving the economy of the country”.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Banking and Industry to study the policy and make recommendations towards improving and sustaining the programme for the benefit of country.