…threaten sanctions, prosecution

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives Friday said that real estate developers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja are building houses without getting approval to their plans.

The House Ad-Hoc Committee on Investigation of Operations of Real Estate Developers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made the disclosure as part of their findings after visiting various sites in Abuja on its oversight function.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Blessing Onyeche Onuh, after the tour told Journalists that their findings were mind-boggling, informing that the developers violated processes and regulations governing the FCT. Some of the sites visited BILAAD, Brains and Hammers, KYC and EFAB estates.

She said: “You are all aware that this is an investigative committee and we are here on a fact finding mission to discover what is on ground, what the reality is. We commenced this committee in November last year. And all this while we have been calling developers to our office and also we create a platform between the developers and subscribers to have an interface to discuss. So, it is more a theoretical thing. So, we are here to see it for ourselves. We are here to practicalize it and know if the developers are in compliance.

“What we have discovered is so mind-boggling. There are a lot of contraventions, a lot of infractions by the developers in some of the places we visited. They do not have building plan approvals. No documents like where we are here in EFAB. No titled documents. All EFAB could present to this committee is just a lease agreement of 2003. There is so much going on here and it is quite unfortunate and we promise that this committee is going to do something about it. We would look at the infractions, analyze them and then we would send those that have infractions and contraventions to the necessary authority for intervention.”

The committee chairman also informed that EFAB Estate was not captured in the database of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS).

The committee therefore asked the developer to make available all necessary documents within its disposal, saying there will be sanctions.

“We are here with relevant departments of FCT to do our findings and submit necessary recommendations to the House and the Honourable Minister for action. EFAB violates processes and regulations governing the FCT. It has no building approval yet is one of the biggest developers within the FCT. The committee will not hesitate to recommend severe sanctions & prosecution of everyone involved in these sharp practices,” she said.