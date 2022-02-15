.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The House of Representatives will on Thursday, February 24, hold a public hearing on the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund bill.

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, made this known at the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Orientation Workshop on Monday, in Abuja.

Ibrahim said that the bill sought to address the infrastructural deficit in the Orientation Camps, ensure adequate provision of other operational logistics as well as address the problem of graduate unemployment in the country.

According to him, the consideration of the Bill for the Trust Fund is progressing steadily having passed second reading at the Green Chamber.

“When the NYSC Trust Fund becomes operational, the number of corps entrepreneurs will increase drastically, and they will in turn help to provide jobs for millions of other youths of the country. This will equally help reduce the issue of security challenges faced in the country.

“I, therefore, appeal to all friends of the Scheme, including influential public figures, Civil Society Organizations, students’ bodies, members of the academia and media practitioners, to send memoranda to the House Committee on Youth and Sports as well as make physical appearance at the public hearing to drum support for the establishment of the Trust Fund,” he said.

In his address, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, said the FCT Administration would not relent in providing the necessary support to the NYSC, especially as it relates to the security and welfare of corps members.

“We, in the FCT, commend the various innovations and positive turn around the NYSC has witnessed so far,” the Minister added.

Earlier, NYSC Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Ahmed Ikaka, stated that the workshop would review the previous orientation exercises, especially the challenges encountered as well as the best practices to enable the Scheme make necessary adjustments during the forthcoming exercise.