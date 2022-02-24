By Victoria Ojeme

Nigeria’s House of Representatives is offering to “shoulder immediate evacuations of Nigerian citizens and students from Ukraine” after the foreign ministry urged nationals in the country to be responsible for their safety.”

A message from the official Twitter handle of the parliament said “@HouseNGR offer to shoulder immediate evacuation of Nigerians, students from Ukraine

“@HouseNGR leader, Chair, committee on @NigeriaMFA affairs to jet out to Ukraine, Friday.”

Nigerians in Ukraine

Eldrenna Nwachief, a Nigeria student in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital tweeted and said: “I’ve packed my emergency bag up.

“Internet has gone down. Some services are not working. Refugees camp hasn’t been set up yet, but we’re waiting for a signal to move.”

The Nigerian government has issued an advisory to its citizens in Ukraine, saying they are “responsible for their personal security and safety.”

The Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine said: “The embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm, but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.”

There are thousands of Nigerians living in Ukraine, many of whom are students in various higher institutions in the country numbering into 4,000, according to official records.

The statement also asked students seeking temporary relocation to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/agents.

“In case of students seeking such temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter,” the embassy told students.

“For those who still consider it appropriate to remain in the country, be assured that the embassy remains open for its consular duties and responsibilities at all times.

“It will always avail you of updates when necessary,” it said.

It also advised Nigerians, who do not feel safe in their current locations, to make private arrangements to move to places they consider safer.

“The embassy wishes to add that should any of Nigerian nationals consider the situation as emotionally disturbing, such nationals may wish to temporarily relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangements they should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.”

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science in 2020, of the 76,548 international students in Ukraine, 4,227 are Nigerians, the fifth highest international student population.

