…ask IGP, DSS to end cultism, klings in Osun community

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy all the law enforcement agencies and the newly acquired super tucano fight jets to bombard the suspected camps of the terrorists on the country.

It also urged the President to ask the agents to carry out a rigorous military operation to end banditry and cattle rustling in Wasagu/Danko and Sakaba LGAs of Kebbi state amongst others.

READ ALSO:IGP procures, orders distribution of uniforms, kits, says welfare of police personnel paramount

The House also asked the government to direct the Chief of Defence Staff and Inspector General of Police to urgently set up Commands in the affected areas.

The resolutions followed the consideration of a motion of urgent national importance moved by Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Tukura said that the bandits were moving in hundreds from village to village, house to house, in Wasagu/Danko and Sakaba LGAs of Kebbi state, in search of cattle to rustle; innocent civilians to kidnap; foodstuffs to set ablaze and women to rape, amongst other criminal operations in broad daylight.

He said: “the Bandits have taken over the control of Yar-Kuka, Morai, Dan-kade, within Waje District of Wasagu Chiefdom. Furthermore, in Bena District, over 100 people were abducted in Bana Dan-ummaru, Tunburku, Mairairai and Ayu. Specifically, in Ayu, the residents were forced to flee to Wasagu and Bena Areas. On the 19th February 2022, the bandits in hundreds passed through Waje, Sabon-layi, Zuttu and Kangon Wasagu, where they killed so many people and rustled over 1000 caws.

“This incidence has therefor increased the number of IDPs in Waje, Ribah, Kanya and Wasagu all in Wasagu/Danko LGA;

Disturbed that: The good people of: Doka; Ganyale; Morai; Ktare; Banku-mutare; Bawada; Tungar-Dangula; Tungar Galla; Gimi; Zagami; Kahalmo; and Chud-kubu all under Waje District in Wasagu Chiefdom Wasagu/Danko LGAs have flee to different destinations in search of their safety.”

The motion when put to vote got the support of the majority of the members and was adopted.

Similarly, the House also urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and Director General of State Security to end killings of innocent citizens by suspected cultists in Ijeshaland by deploying their officers to the affected area in the bid to return normalcy and restore peace and order.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni

Ayeni in the motion noted that Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West, Ilesha East and Ilesha West Federal Constituency of Osun State which had hitherto beeen the most peaceful localities in the South West region of the country had become inhabitable due to criminal activities.

“The inglorious activities of suspected members of the yet to be identified cultist group has over the past three months embarked on merciless murder of unsuspecting residents in the area.

“Residents of the areas can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed at night nor able to go about their lawful businesses during the day-time as a result of these life-threatening incidences.

“If the ugly incidences if not nipped in the board may cause breakdown of law and order as well as escalate to other parts of the state”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its joint Committee on Defense, Police and Army to interface with relevant authorities with a view to saving lives and properties.

It also mandated the Police and DSS to run an investigation on the recovered abandoned branded vehicle.