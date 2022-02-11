By Babajide Komolafe & Peter Egwuatu

The House of Representatives Committee on Navy has invited the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, to an investigative hearing on the $195.3 million Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure in Nigeria (Deep Blue contract) with HSL International Limited.

Launched on 10 June 2021, the Deep Blue Contract is expected to deploy modern security and surveillance equipment to secure Nigerian territorial waters up to the Gulf of Guinea. The project includes the specially trained Maritime Security Unit (MSU), with personnel from the Nigerian Navy, Air Force, Army, Police Force and the Department of State Services.

The Reps Committee’s invitation to the NPA boss, which signals the commencement of legislative investigations into the contract, was contained in a letter titled, “Need To Investigate The “Deep Blue” Contract To HSL International Limited”.

Among other things, the House Committee on Navy directed the NPA boss to appear before it and come with all documents relating to the Deep Blue Contract with HSL

The committee stated: “The House at its plenary dated Wednesday 15 December 2021 deliberated on the above subject matter and mandated the House Committee on Navy to carry out further Legislative processes.

“In view of the above and pursuant to Sections 62, 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (1999) as amended, Order 17, Rule 9 of the Standing Order of the House, and other extant rules/provision on the control and management of public finances of the Federation with objective to ensuring public accountability, transparency, among others, the Committee is hereby requesting you to submit the following documents/information listed and attend an Investigative Hearing as stated below:

“Contract Agreement(s) between the Federal Ministry of Transport, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA} and any other relevant legal document (s) related to Deep Blue Contract with HSL International Lmt.

“List of ALL items /equipment and platforms including ships, Helicopters, Arms, Ammunitions procured by the Deep Blue Contract with HSL International Limited as indicated in Annexure i.

“List of ALL items /equipment and platforms purchased and the cost implication(s) including details of instalment payment(s) made. This should include names of contractors, equipment manufacturers, addresses of companies, countries of their origin and phone numbers.

“The total amount of money spent by the Nigerian government regarding ALL the contracts.

“All Procurement processes and details of each of the contract(s) or items/equipment.

“Any other relevant information and document(s) relating to the Deep Blue Contract with HSL International Ltd.

The House of Reps in December 2021 had mandated its Committee on Navy to among other things investigate the legality of the Deep Blue Contract agreement whether it is in line with extant laws and regulations.

The Committee was also mandated to investigate: The standards of all platforms purchased for the Nigerian Navy and determine whether they are according to specification(s); “The actual amount of money spent by the government on the Deep Blue Contract; “Other matter (s) relating to the Deep Blue Contract and report within eight weeks”.

This followed a motion by a member of the House, Benjamin Kalu, titled ‘Need to Investigate the “Deep Blue” Contract to HSL International Limited.’

Moving the motion, Kalu recalled that the Federal Ministry of Transportation, on July 27, 2017, and on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, entered into a contract known as the ‘Deep Blue’ contract of $195,300,000, an equivalent of N59,839,930,000, with a foreign private company, HLS International Limited, for the supply of certain security and surveillance equipment and systems.

