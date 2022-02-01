.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday mandated its committee on agricultural production and services to liaise with the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development to review all existing Cocoa and commodity laws in Nigeria.

The House said that the review will essentially help to develop a national cocoa policy to reposition the country as the largest producer in Africa and its recognizable position in the world.

The call came on the heels of a motion titled “Need to Review the Cocoa Production Policy of the Country” considered at the plenary by Hon. Ademorin Aliu Kuye from Lagos State (APC).

Kuye while presenting the motion noted that Nigeria was once a major player in cocoa production, being the second-largest producer in the world with 450,000 tons, and the country’s top foreign exchange earner in the 1950s and 1960s before the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantity in the 1970s.

He however said that the Nigerian Cocoa market crashed in the 1990s as production fell to 170,000 tons and was impacted by the Structural Adjustment Policies of the late 1980s that included the dissolution of the Cocoa Marketing Board to liberalize cocoa marketing trade and allow improved cocoa output and pricing.

“The National Cocoa Development Committee, Established in December 1999 by the Obasanjo Administration, was tasked to improve cocoa quality and increase production from 170,000 tons to 300,000 tons and 600,000 tons per annum in the short and long term respectively

“The unregulated and liberalized Cocoa Industry is depriving Cocoa Farmers of yearly revenues as they are unable to collect the in other countries like Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, apart from the cocoa floor prices that are paid by world cocoa buyers.

“Despite the availability of arable land and climate to sustain Cocoa production in Nigeria, the country has fallen down the line in the pecking order in Africa and the world respectively.

“Over 100 billion naira revenue is lost annually due to the Federal Government’s non-commitment

to find sustainable, executable solutions to problems bedevilling the Cocoa Industry.

“Despite the cyclical ambivalence of oil, the country’s major foreign exchange earner, the Federal Government has been unable to look into cocoa which is a potential growth sector that could serve as a buffer during periods of oil-induced recessions”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House gave the Committee 4 weeks within which to conclude the assignment and report back further legislative action.

In a related development, the House also urged the government to make concerted and conscious efforts to secure the future by saving funds.

It also tasked the government with increasing earnings and diversification of resources, focusing more on non-oil sectors of the economy by adopting alternative sources of revenue to enable foreign inflow from oil earnings to go straight to the Sovereign Wealth Funds, SWF without affecting budget financing.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion titled “Need for the Federal Government to Save Funds For Future Generations” presented at the plenary by Hon. Chinedu B. Obidigwe.

In his motion, Obidigwe noted that the federal government ought to make conscious and concerted efforts to secure the future of Nigerians;

Recognizing that Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) aims at saving money for future generations and providing stabilization of funds to defend the economy against commodity (oil) price shocks, and providing financing for badly needed infrastructures.

“Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 200 million, ranks 58 in SWF ranking which is four places lower than Angola – an oil-producing African country with a population of 32.87 million as of 2021 and has $3.2 billion in assets.

“This significant contrast to what other oil producers such as Kuwait, which has $700 billion “LifeAfter-Oil-Fund”, different from its $41.7 billion foreign reserves and Angola with $3.2 billion in assets both as of March 2021.

“A country such as Kuwait with a population of 4.2 million people and projected growth of 5.3

million by 2050, has a future fund of $700 billion to cater for their future population whereas Nigeria with an approximate population of over 200 million and an estimated population growth of 401 million people by 2050 has a Future Generations Fund of only $2.5 billion.

“Th Federal Government has spent over 1.8 trillion naira on debts servicing in the first 5 months of the year 2021, representing approximately 98% of the total revenue generated in the same period, which begs the question of where the savings are”, the lawmaker said.

Adopting the motion, the House called on the government to urgently control population growth with policies necessary to fix the future population and also secure approval from the National Assembly before tampering with the country’s savings.

