By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

The House of Representatives in response to last year’s petition by some oil spill devastated communities in Ogoni, Rivers State, has completed a fact-finding mission to some of the affected sites with a view to ascertaining the extent of damages to water bodies and farmlands.

Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, Dumnamene Dekor, led the Reps delegation, joined by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, officials as well as leaders from the affected communities to some of hydrocarbon impacted spots.

ome of the impacted sites visited include Kpogbaa in Bomu, Bon Mbabari Asakpugi, Bon Tamana, Bon Tigara, Bon Kolore, Bon Legbaa, Bon Dukori and Naadube, all in Kpor Community of Gokana Local Government Area of the state.Dekor, in a statement, yesterday, following the exercise, said the House Committee traversed the communities and interacted with stakeholders in relation to claims by the two communities bordering on purported spills from Shell since 2008.

He said: “We came to verify if there is any linkage in their claims. Those from the committee and those from Shell are all here. We have come and we have seen. We will report to House of Representatives for consideration.

“We thank members of the communities for not taking laws into their hands. We also want to thank the SPDC for cooperating to the extent that they have come here today. I think so far, all is well and good.”

Dekor used the opportunity to appeal to Niger Delta people to support Governor Nyesom Wike in the fight to eradicate oil theft and artisanal refineries, decrying the frightening level of pollution and health hazards.

He appealed to stakeholders, including Shell, represented by Country Head, Corporate Relations, Igo Weli for the thorough remediation, and adequate compensation to communities ascertained to be devastated.

Paramount Ruler, Kpor Community, Mene Avalobari and Spokesman, Bomu Community, Sir Dominic Saata, demanded holistic clean-up, remediation to restore the environment and compensation.

Vanguard News Nigeria