The House of Representatives has called for an investigation into recurring leakages of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) question papers, resulting in cancellations by West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) at Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

Presenting the motion, Kalu said that WAEC was the body responsible for the administration, monitoring, supervision, and evaluation of WASSCE in Nigeria.

“On Sept. 15, 2021, in a notice issued by the Public Affairs Department, WAEC cancelled Physics 2 and 1 and Business Management 2 and 1 Examinations, which were originally scheduled for Sept. 15, 2021.

“The examination body cited leakages of some examination papers on social media as a reason for the cancellation,” he said.

Kalu that WAEC had on many occasions cancelled the examination for similar reasons, saying that such cancellations were indicative of ineptitude on the part of the examination body.

“Mr Areghan Patrick, Head of WAEC National Office in Nigeria, had claimed that the organisation was operating at a yearly deficit of N7 billion, ” he said.

Kalu said there was a need to address the problem, by improving the security of the examination.

The House thereafter urged WAEC to establish more rigorous standards for the administration, monitoring, supervision and evaluation of its examinations in Nigeria.

