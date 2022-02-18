By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A bill seeking to give widows access to their late husband’s property, stop rape, forced marriages and other evil customary practices has scaled through second reading at the House of Representatives.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 to Prohibit Discrimination

against Widows and all forms of Repressive and Degrading Widowhood Practices and to make Provision for

the Definition of the Offence of Image-based Sexual Abuse under the Act and make Provision for Penalty for

Offence of Image-based Sexual Abuse; and for Related Matters, the bill is co-sponsored by Hon. Adejero Adeogun

and Hon. Sergius Ogun.

The bill is specifically calling for amendment to 6 sections of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015.

Leading the debate, the lead sponsor, Hon. Adeogun decried inhuman treatment being meted against some widows.

He said: “I am pleased to lead the debate on this Bill, which seeks to amend the Violence Against Persons (prohibition) Act of 2015. This bill proposes to amend six sections of the violent against persons act to make provisions to safeguard widows from violent and evil customary practices, denial of property rights, rape, forced marriages and all other dehumanizing acts that undermine the dignity of the widow.

“The amendment(s) sought are geared towards achieving the following: Define what constitutes harmful and degrading widowhood practices; define what constitutes the rights of widows under the Act; prescribe penalties for infractions against the Act; peserving the 23rd day of May of every year as a National Day for the prohibition of discrimination against widows, women and girls. This is to bring the problem of discrimination against widows to National attention; saddle the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) with the responsibility of administering the provisions of this bill and organising events to commemorate the National Day for the Prohibition of discrimination against widows, women and girls as established under section 12 of this Bill.

“In several parts of Nigeria widows are made to pay heavy penalties for the painful departure of husbands that they loved and shared their lives with.

“They are stigmatized, denied access to properties and in some cases denied access to their own children for reasons that have no place under any Nigerian law.

“Widowhood is not by choice. Widows are victims of the inevitability of death. So why does our society criminalize the unfortunate incident of widowhood? Why are widows denied the right to mourn in peace? Why is the trauma of their loss met with more trauma rather than solace?

“I believe that we have a duty to right this wrong. These are our mothers, sisters, aunties, friends, colleagues and they deserve our protection.

“This bill, when passed would be recorded in history as one of the most important legislation passed by this 9th assembly. We would have succeeded in metaphorically giving to the widows in our nation what could be described as the ‘widows mite’. I wish to therefore plead with Honorable members of this very Honorable House to support that this bill to prohibit discrimination and unwholesome practices against widows be read a second time”.

The bill when put to voice vote got the overwhelming support of the members and was adopted for second reading.