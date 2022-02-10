Ereyitomi

…construct an airstrip in Michika, Adamawa

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, urged the federal government to establish fire stations in communities hosting tank farms nationwide.

The resolution followed the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Establish Fire Stations in Communities Hosting Petrol Tank Farms in Nigeria”, presented at the plenary by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi.

In his motion, Ereyitomi noted that there have been reports of recurring fire outbreaks at various Tank Farms and involving fuel tankers in Ubeji lfiekporo in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Apapa and Ojo areas of Lagos State, Calabar in Cross River State, and more recently, Onitsha and Umuahia in Anambra and Abia States

respectively, which have led to the loss of lives and properties worth billions of naira.

He also noted that most of the Tank Farms were located in residential and densely populated areas.

He said: “The fire safety regulations monitored by the Department of Petroleum Resources, which has

been replaced by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in the Petroleum Industry Act, by which tank farm operators abide, have not done much to curb fire outbreaks in tank farms

Also concerned that residents of the communities where the Tank Farms are located have, over the years, suffered irreparable damage, losing loved ones, properties and their means of livelihood destroyed.

“There are insufficient fire stations in the areas hosting the Tank Farms and the colossal damages from the fire have been as a result of the late response by the existing fire service, owing to the long distance between the fire stations and the tank farms;l.

“The need for more Fire Stations around the hazard-prone communities where petrol Tank Farms are located to ensure quick response during emergencies and thus, save lives and properties”.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Interior to ensure implementation of the resolution.

Similarly, the House while adopting another motion titled “Need to Construct an Airstrip in Michika Town to Enhance Security and Economic Activities in the

North East Zone” presented at the plenary by Hon. Zakaria Dauda Nyanpa also urged the federal government to construct an airstrip in Kudzum Bazza town of Madagali/ Michika Federal constituency of Adamawa State.

Presenting the motion earlier, Hon. Nyanpa noted that Michika town in Madagali/Michika federal constituency was one of the most populated Local

Government Area in Adamawa State, endowed with the highest agricultural potentials, and the highest number of political wards with a significant number of federal institutions.

“Michika is a strategic border town surrounded by Madagali, and Gwoza in Borno State from the eastern part, Hong and Mubi North from the South, Askira Uba in Borno State from the North and Cameroon Republic from the West, thus, requires an airstrip for efficient operations.

“Michika enjoys proximity with the Sukur Kingdom in Madagali which is one of the few cultural sites recognized by the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and is

approximately 30km from where the Airstrip is proposed to be located.

“The few Airstrips at Gombe and Yobe are too far from Michika and therefore cannot make any significant impact on the plight of the people of Michika.

“100 hectares of land at Bazza community, which is strategically located at Yola-Maiduguri highway is a good location for the project.

“The non-existence of Airstrip is an impediment to economic activities in Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency and the entire North East given its endowment in natural resources, border location, dense population, and high commercial enterprise;

“Nearby Airports at Yola, Maiduguri, and Gombe are all located at more than 200km from Michika, which compels most people to travel by road to their different destinations for business and governmental activities among others despite the high rate of insecurity and dilapidated condition of the roads”, the lawmaker said.

The House mandated its Committees on Aviation, Works and North East Development Commission to ensure

implementation.