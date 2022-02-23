•Residents cry out, live in fear, route now death trap

By Anayo Okoli

UNKNOWN gunmen are still running riot in the South East region, with Ihiala Local Government area axis, the local government boundary between Anambra and Imo States, being their theatre of operations.

In the last four days, no fewer 7 attacks had happened in the area leaving on their trail, a number of deaths.

Between Friday and Sunday, last week, the hoodlums ran riot on the Orsumoghu-Azia-Mbosi-Ihiala road, attacking people, who in attempt to avoid traffic gridlock created by an accident caused by Police road block on the Ihiala-Owerri road, diverted to use the Azia road.

On account of what is happening in that area, fear-stricken residents and motorists who survived attacks have been dishing out warning notice on the social media platforms about the dangers of plying the Orsumoghu-Azia-Ihiala road.

One of such warnings sent out by one Melie Ajuluchuku said: “Danger, keep off Ukpor-Lilu-Orsumoghu-Azia-Mbosi Road, in Anambra State, it is death trap”.

Explaining further, he said:”Please brethren, do not ply the above route for any reason whatsoever. It has been proven to be a major security flash point.

“These hoodlums known as unknown gunmen have taken over the place, randomly, wreaking havoc to lives and property.

“Just yesterday (Sunday 20th February, 2022,) my brother-in-law, Chief Gab Ofoma (Ojemba Enweilo Nnewi) Chairman/CEO of Ofoma Associates Ltd, was gunned down in cold blood as his driver made a detour from Onitsha-Owerri highway enroute Port Harcourt, due to traffic jam on the expressway.

“This illustrious son of Igboland was a trailblazer in his professional field of Estate Surveying and Management. A national player. An employer of labour, with a staff strength of over 150 personnel and offices in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Lagos and Nnewi. A very huge irreparable loss to the comity of civilization of Igbo Nation.

“We are at crossroads. There must be a formidable way to put a stop to this fratricidal malady that is besetting the entire Southeast landscape. It is time to act, there is danger”.

A lucky motorist, who simply have his name as Osdy, who who survive one of the attacks the same weekend, gave account of his experience.

“My encounter with the so called unknown gun men yesterday February 19, 2022 at Mbosi, Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State.

I had left Port Harcourt on Thursday, February 17, 2022, to my village, Ukwulu, Dunukofia Locsl Government Area, Anambra State for the burial and funeral ceremony of my late cousin.

“On our way from Port Harcourt, the number of Security Check points were unnecessarily too many.

“At Okija, we spent substantial amount of time to cross a Police check point. When I got to the exact point of check, I mentioned to the officer to release the line because the distance had stretched too far, and he said “Yes Sir”.

“I was travelling with my cousin, and I told him that the point of the security check point is wrong. Vehicles coming from the Onitsha lane had stretched over 500 meters, across a bridge and downhill. It was an accident waiting to happen.

“We finished the burial activities on Friday February 18, 2022, and stayed for better part of Saturday before we set out to return to Port Harcourt. When we approached Okija, we saw long lines of vehicles; we expected that based on the experience of previous two days, but the story was different.

“We were told that an articulated vehicle (Trailer) had lost control on descending that hill the previous day and had crushed many people.

“In that chaos, motorists began to be unruly and the police unleashed teargas to enable them escape. They escaped but the people refused to disperse.

“All the articulated vehicles decided to block the road in protest of police maltreatment.

“That was how we joined other motorists to divert and ride through Nnewi, Ukpor and Orsumoghu.

“As we climbed the road breaker to enter Mbosi town in Ihiala Local Government Area, my cousin spotted a white Hilux pulling out from the side of the road. As I watched from my rear view mirror, it was unmistakable that we were the prey. They were driving so fast to catch up with me.

“By the way, I was driving a Toyota Tundra truck. I sped up immediately and what would turn out like a James Bond movie ensued. For almost a kilometre, we were jumping all the road bumps; I in the lead and speeding like hell.

“After about a kilometre, they started shooting at us. I wasn’t deterred, and just continued to drive. They eventually hit one of my rear tyre, but I didn’t stop. The entire road was littered with abandoned vehicles, and there were pandemonium everywhere.

“And then God showed me mercy, God showed up for me! At the point when my vehicle was barely moving, they stopped, turned around and left. I managed another 200 meters before I drove into a mechanic workshop, jumped out with my cousin and ran.

“Everybody started running and another pandemonium ensued. Long story short, after about 30 minutes, we surveyed the area and managed to get some Good Samaritans to change our tyre and proceeded on our journey to Port Harcourt.

“Please join me in thanking God for His kindness, Love, Mercy and Protection. I didn’t know what I did for God to warrant such love and mercy.

“Please be careful if you must travel through Ihiala. The locals told us that they now live in fear, and that some towns around Ihiala and Orlu in Imo State have been totally occupied by these guys. May the name of the Lord be praised always”.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA