Susan Esisi





It is always never in doubt when the efficacy of a substance has been tried hundred times over. The case has always been that the beneficiary would climb the highest mountain and shout it for the world to hear.

This is drawn from Regina Daniels, a popular Nollywood actress and beauty telling-all who cares about the potent, harmless and efficient sunburn cream; one of Susan Chanel Beauty, a top beauty care brand founded by Susan Esisi, the beautiful and hardworking entrepreneur.

Daniels, a renowned screen diva, who is an ambassador of Susan Chanel Beauty, having tested the line of skincare products from the stables of Susan Esisi, has been the face, voice, and influencing the attitude of customers towards the brand.

Enthusiastically, the model, who boasts of huge social media followership, recently shared her insights and testified of the sunburn cream.

In a testimonial video she posted online, Daniel, who is married to Ned Nwoko, a billionaire businessman, emphasised that she had to record the video under the heat of the sun, to prove that the product does not have any negative effect on her, as she has been using the cream to remove sunburn patches on her skin.

“So guys, this is the sun-burn cream from Susan Chanel Beauty. I had to make this video right in front of the sun, so that you’ll see that I’m not scared. Why? Because I always use this sunburn cream from Susan Chanel Beauty.

“If you know you are having sunburn or anything, just apply this cream on your face to keep your skin ever glowing,” she said.

The sunburn cream is fortified with Vitamin C, to reduce the appearance of dark circus, revitalize and brighten the delicate eye area and smoothen and hydrate aging eyes to reveal fresh-looking skin.

Among others, it is also great for improving the appearance of sunburn and dark hyperpigmentation.

The product from Susan Chanel Beauty is highly recommended for persons with dark circles, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines around the eye area.