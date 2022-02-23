By Prince Osuagwu

Mobile devices maker, Xiaomi has brought a new dimension to the competition in the Nigerian mobile market, with the introduction of three new series of Redmi Note 11. They are Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

Xiaomi says the series are not only raising the competition bar in the market but also pushing forward the legacy of Redmi Note series.

Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series again brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC, making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi also announced the official launch of three AloT products: Redmi Buds 3, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite to enhance smart experiences for different facets of users’ lives.

Raising up the flagship camera experience Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing a user to capture and share moments of life in high resolution and true-to-life details.

Utilizing the HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52″ sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance, with excellent results even in dim light.

provides more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.

Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S rise to the challenge with advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM.

The new devices are equipped with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery, 67W turbo charging which take as little as 15 minutes to charge 50 per cent of battery.