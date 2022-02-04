Late Ndubuisi Kanu

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A lawyer, Ben Ijewere, has described as “untrue and misleading”, media statements credited to Mrs. Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu, describing self as the only legal wife of late Rear Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu.

Ijewere, counsel to Mrs Josephine Onuwabhagbe Ndubuisi-Kanu in a response to Glady’s claim published in some media said the question of who is legal wife to the late military chief is left to be determined by court.

He stated, “We write on the instructions of Mrs Josephine Onuwabhagbe Ndubuisi Kanu, hereinafter referred to as our client.

“Our attention has been drawn to a public and published declaration by one supposed Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu declaring that she is the only legal wife of late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

“The public is therefore put on notice that the statement contained in the publication is untrue. The public should disregard the statement from Gladys as it is false, misleading and Mischievous.

“The issue of who the legal wife or wives is/are is subjudice at the Lagos High Court in suit number LD/3685/FPM/2021 before the Honourable Justice Balogun and is coming up on 7 February 2022 for mention.

“The court would also take all pending applications before fixing a date for trial of the substantive issue of who the legal wife/wives is/are.”