The suspect

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Operatives of Ogun State command of Nigeria Police have arrested a pastor in charge of Life and Power Bible Church, Ogijo, Pastor Mathew Oladapo, for ‘forcefully’ having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 19 year old member of the church (name withheld).

The command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, the State capital, said, the pastor was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the victim.

Oyeyemi said, the victim reported that “while attending the church service on the 20th of February 2022, the pastor told her that he saw a vision that she is having a spiritual husband which she needs to be delivered of”.

“She stated further that the pastor told her she will undergo three nights of fasting and prayer in the church for total deliverance”.

“In addition, she was asked to come to the church with 1,000 naira note and anointing oil”.

“But on the first night of the fasting and prayer, she was taken to a room within the church where the pastor ordered her to pull off her clothes and undies and lay down on a piece of cloth on the floor which she obeyed”.

“While lying on the floor, the pastor started rubbing the anointing oil on her body and inserted his finger into her private part”.

“When she protested, the pastor pinned her down, covered her mouth and forcefully had sex with her with the claim that it is the only way to break bond between her and the spirit husband”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division,CSP Onatufe Umoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but claimed to have been overwhelmed by spirit”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria