By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuke Rotimi Amaechi has said that the ongoing rail line project leading to Niger Republic will exceed Daura, Katsina before the end of the life span of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

Amaechi, in company of the Minister of state for Labour & productivity, Festus Keyamo and some other prominent politicians gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call to Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the State’s Government House on Saturday.

Speaking at the State’s Government House, the Transport Minister informed the state Governor that he had already “run a check on the ongoing federal road project and the Daura University of Transport Technology before coming for the courtesy visit in order to ensure timely completion of the projects.”

Also Read:

My prayer is for God to give you a higher office — Daura Emir prays for Rotimi Amaechi

Mr Amaechi is in the state on the occasion of his turbanning by Emir Faruk as “Dan Amanar Daura” (trusted son).

The Dan Amanar Daura expressed gratitude to the State Governor for the honour done him by conferring on him with the traditional tittle.

In his remark, Governor Masari congratulated the Minister for his sincerity which made it possible for him to earn the traditional tittle, saying that “Nigeria is blessed with potentials worthy of pride.”

Speaking on the security challenges bedeviling the north and the entire country, Masari expressed optimism that the entire country will soon know peace by the grace of God, stressing that “there is need for partnership in achieving the country’s desired goals.”

Vanguard News Nigeria